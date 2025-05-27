Nintendo Switch 2 too pricey? Grab the original OLED model for just AU$389.99 in this early EOFY deal

The Nintendo Switch 2 is all the rage right now, with the long awaited console set to release next week. But, while the latest and most high-end tech might be more exciting, there’s nothing wrong with buying a device from the previous generation if it suits your needs better – especially with a sizeable discount attached. Case in point – this Nintendo Switch OLED deal.

Right now, just ahead of the EOFY sales season, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is going for a steal on eBay, with an eBay Plus discount bringing the cost of the mid-generation console down to just AU$389.99 (was AU$551.95).

The Nintendo Switch OLED launched in October 2021, four years after the original Switch debuted, and was intended to be a mid-life upgrade with a larger and nicer display. Now with the Switch 2 on the horizon, it’s an attractive option for a budget-minded gamer.

Remember to use the code SWITCH to get the full discount, and that you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member to get the full discount. You can try eBay Plus for free over a 30 day period.

In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we truly loved the gorgeous and massive screen that came with the mid-generation console. It also packed enhanced sound that made every game more exciting, and if you’re a first-time Switch buyer, the OLED version quickly became our recommendation for you.

All of this said, keep in mind that differences between the Switch OLED and standard Switch are only skin deep. A better screen and nicer sound, along with more ports included with the stand, but there’s no change when it comes to performance.

This deal is absolutely worth considering if you’re looking for a home console for the kids without spending too much cash (they will also hit the ground running with one of the best Nintendo Switch games and online play bundled in for 12 months). It’s also a steal if you’re looking to treat yourself but don’t really care about having the Nintendo Switch 2, and would rather not pay the higher price.