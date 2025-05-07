Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at the official UK store no longer require an invite – and they're live right now
But you do still need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member
One massive obstacle to securing a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in the UK just got removed, as the official My Nintendo Store now allows you to buy a console without the need for an invite. However, it's not all plain sailing, as you do still need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.
• Pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 at the My Nintendo Store
While that membership restriction doesn't mean it's a free-for-all like most other retailers, it does mean Nintendo fans who didn't meet all the requirements to get an invite from the My Nintendo Store for the first batch of pre-orders should now have an easier time getting a console.
Stock seems relatively stable right now, too, with both the standard Switch 2 console and the Mario Kart World bundle both available for pre-order ahead of release on June 5.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order at My Nintendo Store UK
The official My Nintendo Store in the UK has now opened up Switch 2 pre-orders to more wannabe buyers. Instead of requiring an invitation from the house of Mario, you just need a paid and active Switch Online membership to buy the console. It's still a restriction, sure, but much easier than all the specific requirements needed for an invite previously. Stock of both the console and Mario Kart World bundle seems stable for now, so act fast to get yours.
Availability has been low recently so this is one of the better opportunities to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in the last few days. We've been watching the situation closely since pre-orders started last month.
You can keep up with all the latest news on our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live blog, where we're tracking all the best retailers to follow for stock.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.