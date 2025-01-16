Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders aren't live yet, but these retailers are letting you register interest early

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially unveiled at long last and is set to release in 2025. There's no official date yet, but that doesn't mean that some retailers have got in there early to provide options for those eager to get their hands on the console first.

Right now in the US, you can officially register your interest at Best Buy by simply entering your email address. This ensures that you will find out first when you can pre-order, plus receive details on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games and accessories as they go live.

If you're worried about spam, Best Buy thankfully states that "You will not be opted into any other Best Buy email communications by entering your email here."

You also have an option in the UK, but unfortunately it's not free. ShopTo is letting you register your interest in Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders for just £0.01. This should put you at the front of the queue for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders when they open, where that £0.01 fee will be taken off the cost of the console.

Register your interest in Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders

Nintendo Switch 2 Register your interest: at Best Buy Right now you can register your interest in the Nintendo Switch 2 for free by entering your email at Best Buy. This will ensure that you are the first to know when more information about pre-orders becomes available.

Nintendo Switch 2 Register your interest: £0.01 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo is currently letting you register your interest in Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders for the small fee of just £0.01. This is currently limited to just one per customer.

We still don't have an official release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, but we do know that it's coming this year.

We also don't know its potential retail price, but we suspect that it will come in a bit more expensive than the original Nintendo Switch.

It was revealed earlier today in a trailer posted by Nintendo. If you haven't managed to catch it yet, you can watch it in full below.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube

