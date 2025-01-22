New Sega Account service offers free rewards for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis when you sign up

Sega has launched a new Sega Account service

It's free to sign up and offers exclusive in-game rewards

This includes a bonus outfit for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Sega has just launched a brand new online account system, simply called 'Sega Account'.

The official Sega Account website reveals that its "lets you maximize Sega's online services" and that it "offers a ton of benefits." Much like Sega's email newsletter system, Sega Account is free to sign up for and seems like it'll offer exclusive in-game rewards for those who do.

Right now, users who sign up will receive an exclusive outfit for Majima in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. The Kazuma Kiryu Special Outfit dresses Majima in the garb of his best frenemy, which is sure to feel out of place in the best possible way when that game launches on February 21, 2025.

It also appears that Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis players will receive free in-game currency via Sega Account. This is a bit more convoluted, as the Sega Account link takes you to the Japanese Phantasy Star Online 2 website. However, a quick machine translation shows that players can link their PSO 2 account to their Sega account to receive the in-game benefits there.

Sega promises more features will be coming to Sega Account soon, including the ability to look at records for applicable Sega and Atlus games that you own. There's no date on this feature as of yet, but we imagine it'll be happening in the near future.

