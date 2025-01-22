Microsoft officially reveals the Pulse Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller and yes, you can pre-order one now

- A new Xbox Wireless Controller has been official revealed
Microsoft has officially revealed its latest special edition Xbox Wireless Controller - the Pulse Cipher - which was only recently leaked by French outlet Dealabs.
An Xbox Wire post has all the details on this new gamepad, with keeps the general look of the Cipher line-up we've seen so far. A translucent frame, solid underside with textured grips and triggers that stand out brightly with an almost metallic sheen - it's all there, just in a pretty dazzling red this time.
If you want to know when you can get your hands on it for yourself, the Pulse Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller will be available from February 4, 2025, costing the usual $74.99 / £69.99. Nice.
The Pulse Cipher controller follows a similar naming conventions to the standard Pulse Red Xbox Wireless Controller. It's the third entry in the 'Cipher' series of gamepads, following the delightful blue of the Sky Cipher controller, and the crystal clear Ghost Cipher pad. I imagine more will follow in the coming months and years (I'm personally hoping for a purple one).
As for where it'll be made available to purchase, check the list of pre-order links below:
This dazzling red Xbox Wireless Controller will be available at the Microsoft Store on February 4, 2025. You can reliably get your pre-order in here, or one of these other retailers:
US links
Best Buy: $74.99
GameStop: $74.99
Amazon: $74.99
UK links
Microsoft Store: £69.99
Smyths Toys: £69.99 (yet to be stocked)
