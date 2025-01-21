New leak suggests another Xbox 'Cipher' controller will be announced this month
The Red Cipher wireless controller will cost $69.99
- A new Xbox Wireless Controller will reportedly be announced this month
- The new controller will be part of the 'Cipher' series
- The Red Cipher will reportedly cost $69.99 / £64.99 / €69.99
Microsoft is reportedly going to announce a new Xbox Wireless Controller later this month.
That's according to dataminer 'Billbil-kun' for the French outlet Dealabs ( via VGC), who claims that another 'Cipher' variant controller for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is on its way.
Billbil-kun, who has a record for accurately reporting on unreleased hardware in the past, said that the new controller will be named the 'Red Cipher Special Edition'. It will be the third device in Microsoft's ongoing Cipher series after Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher, which were released in August and October 2024 respectively.
It will presumably be similar in style to the previously released Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher controllers but will instead feature a bright red design and transparent case, showcasing the inside of the device, with garnet red buttons on the back.
There's no estimated release date for the controller at this time, but Dealabs believes it will be announced later this month and be available exclusively on Microsoft's official store.
As for the price, the Red Cipher will cost the same as those in the Cipher series at $69.99 / £64.99 / €69.99.
You might also like...
- Analyst says there are those in the gaming industry who ‘hope’ GTA 6 will cost up to $100
- Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility is ‘the best direction to take’ for players, Nintendo says
- You can be among the first to try out the Nintendo Switch 2 by signing up for the console's hands-on experiences starting in April, here's how to apply
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.