My favorite SteelSeries gaming headset is heavily discounted again with nearly 20% off

My favorite gaming headset is on sale for nearly 20% off today, and I cannot recommend it enough if you're looking to pick up a premium headset for less this spring.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the premier wireless gaming headset, and is widely regarded as the best money can buy across all platforms - a claim which I can attest to being true.

Today's price cut sees the headset plummet to $285.90 at Amazon (was $349.99). This is a chunk of cash and with nearly $70 off, the value here is hard to argue with. This isn't the lowest price we have ever seen (that was when it hit $249.99 back in Fall 2022, and then incredibly briefly again in early January this year), but, as far as we can tell, this is the lowest price on the headset since last May.

Note that while this price is on what's labeled as the Xbox version, it can also be used across PlayStation consoles as well as PC. You can see more details on the deal below.

Today's best gaming headset deal

I can't recommend the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless enough. It is easily one of the best headsets that I've ever tested and would say that if you were going to buy any premium or wireless gaming headset this year, it should be this one. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my go-to PS5 headset now and has been for a year and a half or so; I've reviewed loads of headsets and seen many come through my house since then, but none have dislodged the Nova Pro Wireless.

It has the near-perfect package of supreme game audio, exquisite and robust design and build quality, a fantastic mic, an ingenious battery solution, and a terrific DAC unit. It's even multi-platform.

FAQs

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless? The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is one of the best gaming headsets, for any platform. It has all the features of a top peripheral, from an ingenious battery solution, to excellent design and build, a great mic, and supreme audio quality. It really does a lot to justify its premium price tag, but at the price we're highlighting today, this is an incredible deal that you should definitely consider.

