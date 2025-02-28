How to get Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds

You'll want to track down Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds once you reach High Rank. This is because it's a rare material that's required for some of the most useful armor sets, and it's well worth spending some time to explore the open world and stock up.

Thanks to Monster Hunter Wilds' new seamless open world, heading out to collect Novacrystal is easier than ever. You can simply ride out into any region and start your search without having to comb through menus. This freedom is a big reason why we've added Monster Hunter Wilds to our list of best crossplay games. To see what else we loved about it, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review.

Here's where to get Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds, including some info on which monsters to track down and carve. We'll then go on to detail what you can craft with Novacrystal.

Monster Hunter Wilds Novacrystal location

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Capcom) (Image credit: Capcom) (Image credit: Capcom)

The best places to get Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds are from Gypceros hunts, or mining outcrops in High Rank. For the former, there's an optional quest called 'Mysterious Poison'. When hunting the Gypceros, be sure to break its head, and destroy as many wounds as possible.

If you'd rather gather Novacrystal out in the open world, then you'll want to head to the blue Mining Outcrops found on the map. There's no guarantee to get a Novacrystal each time, as it's a rare drop, but just hit all of the outcrops and you'll most likely collect a few. Outcrops also respawn after a set amount of time, so don't stress if you come up short.

What to use Novacrystal for in Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll need Novacrystal to craft certain High Rank armor pieces in Monster Hunter Wilds. The first you'll come across will be the Lala Barina Set, a higher ranked armor piece that grants the Evade Window skill. The Ingot Coil also requires Novacrystal, as do some of the Gypceros armor items.

Some High Rank weapons also require Novacrystal, like some of the Rey Dau tree's weapons. It's well worth tracking down, especially if you plan on outfitting yourself with some of the best gear in the game.

