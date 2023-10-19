Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 adds a bunch of new features and improvements to the already stellar traversal featured in the previous two games. There’s now we-wings, which allow players rto glide between their web swinging, adding increased mobility options when heading from point A to point B. Of course, there are times when you just want to skip the traversal, however, no matter how fun it is. That’s where Fast Travel comes in.

There is indeed Fast Travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though it works differently to how it did in Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Given that this is a truly next-gen game, custom-built to leverage the PS5 SSD, loading times are near-instantaneous. This removes the need for cutscenes and transitions. This time around, you can travel pretty much wherever you like at the push (and hold) of a button, granted you’ve reached an unlock requirement, that is.

While Fast Travel does function a little differently here, it’s still an extremely useful tool for navigating the world, especially when going for the Platinum Trophy. Here’s how to unlock Fast Travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including a look at where you can Fast Travel, and what happens each time you do.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: how to unlock Fast Travel

(Image credit: Insomniac)

After the game’s opening, you’ll be dropped out into the open-world. From this point on, you can visit each district, each with its own completion level associated with it. Take on side activities like Prowler Stashes and Photo Ops to increase completion to level 2, and you will unlock Fast Travel for that district. Open your map and select any point within a level 2 district and hold Triangle to Fast Travel. You’ll load into the new zone almost instantaneously, with a short transition animation before you can retake control of Spider-Man.

That’s how Fast Travel works in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. For more on the game, be sure to check out our Spider-Man 2 review. Elsewhere, there’s our look at the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 voice actors list.