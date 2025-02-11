Marvel Rivals The Thing and Human Torch release date

Marvel Rivals is set to add The Thing and Human Torch, bringing the total number of Heroes up to 37. They join their other Fantastic Four cohorts, rounding out Season One in style. So far, the new characters have yet to be fully detailed, but we do know their release dates.

Alongside the arrival of these two new Heroes, there will also be new rewards to earn in Marvel Rivals ranked mode. The game's high quality of competitive modes definitely makes it stand out from its competitors and is one of the main reasons it's already landed on our best crossplay games list.

Here's when The Thing and Human Torch are being added to Marvel Rivals. As we're waiting for each to be fully revealed, you'll find our predictions for how each one will play below.

(Image credit: NetEase)

The Thing and Human Torch will be added to Marvel Rivals on February 21, 2025. This is when the game will receive its midseason update, which promises to shake up the battlefield. We're still waiting on precise timings, so stay tuned for updates to this page.

Marvel Rivals The Thing and Human Torch predictions

Season 1 Battle Pass: Darkhold | Official Trailer | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Rivals will receive a brand new update this month (February 2025), adding two new Heroes: The Thing and Human Torch. Of course, these two are members of The Fantastic Four and have some pretty unique powers and abilities. The game's developer NetEase has yet to show off the two characters, besides some character art that you can see elsewhere in this article. So until we hear more, here are our predictions for The Thing and Human Torch.

Let's start with The Thing. In terms of class, we expect The Thing to serve as a Vanguard. This is largely because of the fact that he's a giant, rock man. There's also the fact that there are only eight Vanguards currently in the game, compared to 23 Duelists. Interestingly, there are only eight Strategists, so it could be a nice twist to go against what's expected and place The Thing as a Support character.

As a Vanguard, The Thing's primary goal will be to tank damage and position themselves near the objective. We don't think The Thing will be a dive tank, so will probably be closer to someone like Magneto, rather than Venom or Captain America. A rock shield wall could be great, similar to how Groot's works. The Ultimate? It's Clobberin' Time.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Over to Human Torch, who we hope will be able to fly, at least sometimes. As a living supernova, it'd be cool to have Human Torch equipped with a heat meter, which would climb over time. At a certain point, the character should have access to new abilities and an Ultimate that damages every player in its proximity, via heat damage. This would suit a Duelist or Vanguard role. Given that Mr. Fantastic is a Duelist, and Invisible Woman is a strategist, this would fit nicely.

Marvel Rivals The Thing and Human Torch FAQs

(Image credit: Marvel Games)

Is the Human Torch in Marvel Rivals yet?

Human Torch is not currently available in Marvel Rivals. This is set to change on February 21, 2025, with the arrival of the midseason update.

Will The Thing and Human Torch be free?

So far, every Hero in Marvel Rivals has been free to play. We don't expect this to change for The Things and Human Torch. It's also worth noting that at the beginning of Season One, Mr Fantastic, and Invisible Woman were added immediately for all players. If this pattern continues, expect to load up the game after the midseason update on February 21, 2025, and be able to select The Thing and Human Torch.