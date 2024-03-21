Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer offers an impressive first look at the Captain America and Black Panther video game

We finally have our first look at Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, an upcoming action-adventure video game featuring the Marvel Comics characters Black Panther and Captain America that was originally announced as an untitled project back in October 2021.

Developed by Skydance New Media in collaboration with Marvel Games, the full title in addition to the first story trailer was revealed as part of yesterday’s State of Unreal presentation at GDC 2024. Containing roughly two minutes of footage, the trailer gives us our first real look at the game’s Second World War setting, not to mention a small peek at how Captain America and Black Panther will interact in the story.

Promising signs

Built on the recently released Unreal Engine 5, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra already looks absolutely stunning in the visual department with a subtly stylised art direction that lends everything an almost painterly aesthetic.

According to Marvel, the game is set in Occupied Paris and will feature an “ensemble of four heroes” who “must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy” which is presumably the beginnings of HYDRA - a sinister secret organization from the comics that is absolutely set on world domination.

The project is being helmed by experienced developer and writer Amy Hennig, who is known for her work on acclaimed PlayStation exclusive series like Uncharted and Jak and Daxter. Although the trailer does not feature any glimpses at actual gameplay, it ends with the reveal that the game will be launching some time in 2025 - so it’s likely that we will be seeing more information trickle out over the next few months.

The trailer also does not specify which platforms the game will be coming to. Judging by the apparent quality of its visuals, however, it seems highly likely that it will be exclusive to PC and current-generation consoles like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any further announcements.

