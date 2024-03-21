Is PSN down? Here's everything we know about the current PlayStation outage

It looks as if PSN is down across several regions at least, and is quite possibly a global problem. It's highly unusual and rare to see such outages, so here's what we know so far about when it started, what it's affecting, and if there's any sign of a recovery at the moment.

The outage began at 09:51 PST / 12:51 EST / 16:51 GMT today and is currently affecting PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PS Vita, and web services across the board.

Is PSN down?

As you can see from a snapshot below of the official PlayStation Network Service Status page, it does not look good, with issues affecting all facets of the ecosystem.

Players have been reporting errors and issues across account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. While your experience will vary depending on your region, we do know that the US, the UK, Australia, Japan, and continental Europe have all been hit by the outage which leads us to believe it might be a global problem.

Beyond the red dots that immediately notify users of issues or problem, each subset (Account Management, PlayStation Video, et al) has been updated with a similar message. The Gaming and Social drop-down, for example, states "You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

We've been able to test and 'recreate' the outage on almost all fronts: we can't get online in games, we can't look at the PS Store on the web or mobile, and I can't even upload the screenshot of my failed Helldivers 2 login for you - however, we could access and seemingly use the PlayStation Store as normal on PS5.

(Image credit: Sony)

PlayStation Network reports on Down Detector are spiking right now, which means more and more people are reporting problems. Millions of PlayStation owners in Europe will be finishing work around this time too, leaving many disappointed if they had online gaming plans.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With such a widespread outage across all of PlayStation's services, folks will be up against it if they want to do anything from redeeming a code and buying a game to jumping into the main online game of the moment in Helldivers 2. With the imminent release of Rise of the Ronin and Dragon's Dogma 2, this is seriously unfortunate timing and could well affect many players looking to download the new games in preparation.

With no official word on when a fix will be deployed from Sony or PlayStation, this looks like an outage that we'll just have to wait out.

As to what caused the outage, we just can't be sure, but we will keep this page updated with any more news we get in terms of a fix, online elements coming back online, and any reasons for the outage.