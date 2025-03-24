Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finally gets PS5 release date and I can't wait to don the fedora and crack the whip

By published

Whipsmart

A screenshot from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle showing Indiana Jones
(Image credit: Bethesda/Machine Games)
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come to PS5 on April 17, 2025
  • Bethesda has confirmed this today after rumors pointed to an imminent reveal
  • The game was exclusive to Xbox and PC upon its initial release last November

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released for PlayStation 5 on April 27 this year, Bethesda has revealed.

Shared in a post across its social media profiles, the publisher of the game has revealed the much-anticipated PS5 release date with a video featuring a look at the upcoming box art, and presented by Troy Baker in discussion with familiar face Nolan North.

This is superb news for PS5 players who have been waiting patiently to play as the whip-wielding hero, and its release on another platform also marks the next step in Xbox's multiplatform strategy, taking games to competing platforms to reach more people.

Bethesda had originally teased that something was going to be announced today with the below social media post featuring Troy Baker.

We first reviewed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle when it initially launched on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass last November, and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Hardware writer Dashiell Wood said that it's "sure to go down as one of the greatest Indy adaptations in history." He went on to say that the game is "a globe-trotting adventure that will delight even those with just a passing knowledge of it. It’s also just a sheer joy to play thanks to some incredibly well-realized locations that are brimming with enough secrets to occupy you for hours at a time."

Fans of the movies who play on PS5, like myself, will now not have to wait long to dive in with pre-orders open right now. There's no news on specific PS5 features or DualSense Wireless Controller functionality yet, or indeed any graphical modes for PS5 Pro, so we'll ahve to wait and see if those details are announced in the run-up to the release date.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.

