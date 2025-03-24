Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finally gets PS5 release date and I can't wait to don the fedora and crack the whip

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come to PS5 on April 17, 2025

Bethesda has confirmed this today after rumors pointed to an imminent reveal

The game was exclusive to Xbox and PC upon its initial release last November

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released for PlayStation 5 on April 27 this year, Bethesda has revealed.

Shared in a post across its social media profiles, the publisher of the game has revealed the much-anticipated PS5 release date with a video featuring a look at the upcoming box art, and presented by Troy Baker in discussion with familiar face Nolan North.

See what happens when @nolan_north sends @TroyBakerVA an urgent text...#IndianaJones and the Great Circle launches on PlayStation 5 on April 17! pic.twitter.com/zY3g608wWRMarch 24, 2025

This is superb news for PS5 players who have been waiting patiently to play as the whip-wielding hero, and its release on another platform also marks the next step in Xbox's multiplatform strategy, taking games to competing platforms to reach more people.

Bethesda had originally teased that something was going to be announced today with the below social media post featuring Troy Baker.

keep eyes here tomorrow pic.twitter.com/WjeA1NSe3rMarch 23, 2025

We first reviewed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle when it initially launched on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass last November, and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Hardware writer Dashiell Wood said that it's "sure to go down as one of the greatest Indy adaptations in history." He went on to say that the game is "a globe-trotting adventure that will delight even those with just a passing knowledge of it. It’s also just a sheer joy to play thanks to some incredibly well-realized locations that are brimming with enough secrets to occupy you for hours at a time."

Fans of the movies who play on PS5, like myself, will now not have to wait long to dive in with pre-orders open right now. There's no news on specific PS5 features or DualSense Wireless Controller functionality yet, or indeed any graphical modes for PS5 Pro, so we'll ahve to wait and see if those details are announced in the run-up to the release date.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors