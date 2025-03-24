Minecraft developer rejects generative AI, 'it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans'
"Minecraft is about creativity"
- Employees of Minecraft developer Mojang have spoken on the role of generative AI in game development at a recent event
- They didn't seem too thrilled with the technology and stated that Minecraft required a human touch
- It comes as other Microsoft studios begin to use generative AI more heavily
It seems like you don't need to worry about generative AI (artificial intelligence) worming its way into the hit open-world survival game Minecraft.
According to IGN, Minecraft Vanilla game director Agnes Larsson discussed the issue of AI in game development at a recent event and wasn't too enthusiastic about the prospect. “Here for us, just like Minecraft is about creativity and creating,” they said.
“I think it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans. That's a purpose, [that] makes life look beautiful. So for us, we really want it to be our teams that make our games.”
Minecraft Vanilla executive producer Ingela Garneij added that the "specific touch of: what is Minecraft, how does it look?" is an "extra quality" that "is really tricky to create through AI." They even said that the developer has struggled to work with remote teams and emphasized the importance of human, face-to-face interactions.
"I mean creativity is... you need to meet like this as a person as a human to really truly understand the values and principles and the ecosystem," Garneij continued. "The lore, everything - it's so massive. Minecraft, it's a planet, it's massive."
Minecraft developer Mojang is a part of Xbox Game Studios and is ultimately owned by Microsoft. Other Xbox Game Studios developers don't appear to share the same reservations regarding generative AI. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, for example, is filled with assets that were created with generative AI tools - a decision that caused some backlash within the game's community.
Earlier this year, Microsoft revealed a "breakthrough" generative AI model that could be used to "create consistent and diverse gameplay." Known as Project Muse, Xbox head Phil Spencer indicated that it could be used to help preserve old games.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Although generative AI seems exciting and is becoming an increasingly large part of our lives, it poses a number of ethical and environmental concerns that seem tricky to resolve. The decision to keep it away from Minecraft seems to go hand-in-hand with the game's focus on exploring a distinctly human kind of creativity.
You might also like...
- McDonald's reveals A Minecraft Movie meal with a bizarre set of collectibles and the most sinister sounding sauce ever
- Competitive shooter Fragpunk wowed me with its game-changing Shard Cards, but I can't stand the aggressive monetization
- I tried 15 hosts for streaming and hosting Minecraft games and these are the best
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The PS5 is currently selling faster than the PS4 did in the US, but I'm surprised to discover that the Xbox Series X and S are trailing behind Xbox One
Sony patents PlayStation controller that you can charge by leaving in sunlight