I wouldn't go to Amazon for my gaming monitor deals, as Argos currently has massive savings on two of the best models I've ever tested

The next major Amazon sales event, Spring Deal Days 2025, is near, but that doesn't mean that other retailers aren't running some fantastic deals of their own. Right now if you're searching for a bargain on a top-quality gaming monitor, I would go to Argos instead where you can find some of the best models I've ever tested deeply discounted.

The model I'd recommend for most players is the Sony Inzone M9 II, which is on sale for just £809.10 (was £899) at Argos when you use code 'GAMING10' at checkout. That's an £89.90 saving and beating Amazon's current lowest-ever price of £854.05. You're getting an awful lot of gaming monitor for that money too, with a 4K resolution, 160Hz refresh rate, full G-Sync plus VRR support, and a seriously premium design.

The Sony Inzone M9 II is perfect for PS5 or PS5 Pro (and even features in-built modes for the console), but if you're more of a PC gamer I'd recommend the Sony Inzone M10S instead. At only £1,079.10 (was £1199) when you use code 'GAMING10' at checkout, the M10S is not a cheap monitor by any stretch of the imagination.

It is, however, supremely high quality with top-of-the-line specs intended for serious competitive shooters. You get a blazing-fast 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG, a QHD 1440p resolution, and vibrant OLED colors. Throw in an ultra-thin design with an innovative adjustable stand and it's worth every penny in my book.

Today's best gaming monitor deals

Sony Inzone M9 II: was £899 now £809.10 at Argos Right now you can beat Amazon's price by entering code 'GAMING10' at checkout at Argos for a 10% discount. This premium gaming monitor is perfect for PS5 or PS5 Pro, not to mention PC, thanks to its 4K resolution and 160Hz refresh rate.

Sony Inzone M10S: was £1,199 now £1,079.10 at PlayStation Direct US For PC gamers interested in esports, the Sony Inzone M10S is the best option on the market. It's 10% off here when you enter code 'GAMING10' at checkout and boasts a blazing fast 480Hz OLED panel with 0.03ms GTG - perfect for your next Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant match.

Although I haven't fully written my thoughts on the Sony Inzone M9 II quite yet, it's the gaming monitor that I'm using right now - literally while I type out this sentence. I've been playing with it for about a week and have been impressed so far. It's a fantastic fit for PS5 and PS5 Pro and has been my companion throughout my time with Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The picture looks crisp on its 4K panel and there are plenty of visual modes to try. I also appreciate the VRR support, which helps smooth out compatible games without compromising visual fidelity. The monitor also has built-in speakers and they're surprisingly good. They lack a bit of bass but are otherwise good enough to use without the need to pick up an external pair.

As for the Sony Inzone M10S, I awarded the monitor five out of five stars in my review and it sits on our list of the best monitors for PS5. It delivers top-of-the-line performance and has an incredible design with the best stand that I've ever used. It's fantastic for competitive PC shooters, but also works well with consoles.

One thing to note is that, despite some text on the Argos listing page suggesting otherwise, the M10S does not feature any built-in speakers. Make sure you have a headset or set of external speakers on hand before you buy.

Although both of these models are designed by Sony, they're fully compatible with Xbox too and could make for some of the best monitors for Xbox Series X right now.

Want to see some other deals on these models? Check out the latest prices near you below.