I test mobile controllers for a living and these are the only Black Friday deals worth your time

Mobile gaming, we've all done it but if you frequently find yourself reaching for your phone to play the likes of Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, or Call of Duty Mobile then a high-quality mobile controller is a worthwhile investment. I test mobile controllers constantly and have spotted some fantastic Black Friday deals on some of my favorite models.

Leading the pack is the Backbone One 2nd Gen, which has had its price slashed to just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Best Buy. PlayStation gamers shouldn't miss the Backbone One 2nd Gen PlayStation Edition either, which is now just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Best Buy.

If you have the budget, you should absolutely splash out for the incredible Razer Kishi Ultra which is only $129.99 (was $149.99) at Best Buy. It's pricey, but it's easily my favorite mobile controller out there with great, comfortable controls.

Read on for further details about each of these offers and even more deals, plus the best prices in the UK right now.

The best Black Friday mobile controller deals today

I have tested each of this mobile controller models extensively. In fact, all of them except the Asus ROG Tessen are sat next to me while I'm writing this.

The Backbone One 2nd Gen is, I think, the best all-round option for most players. It scored four out of five stars in my review, where I described it as a decent upgrade compared to the "already excellent original Backbone One model".

The Razer Kishi Ultra is then a seriously great high-end alternative. It scored a full five stars, as I thought that it is basically impossible to fault. The high price tag means that it's not something would recommend to more casual mobile gamers, but the die-hards will love it.

Tied with the Backbone One 2nd Gen was the Asus ROG Tessen, which scored four stars too. I was very impressed with its performance, which is elevated by excellent triggers and face buttons, but the slightly uncomfortable, almost angular grips held it back from taking a clear lead in my book.

Finally, the Scuf Nomad got a respectable three and a half stars. I branded it as "good, but not exceptional" at its retail price. It becomes a much better value buy with this current discount, however. At £10 less than the Backbone One 2nd Gen, I think it really gives that controller a run for its money.

If you happen to buy outside the US or UK and want to see some mobile controller deals in your region, you can check out the latest prices on some of these models below.