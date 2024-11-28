I test mobile controllers for a living and these are the only Black Friday deals worth your time
Mobile gaming, we've all done it but if you frequently find yourself reaching for your phone to play the likes of Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, or Call of Duty Mobile then a high-quality mobile controller is a worthwhile investment. I test mobile controllers constantly and have spotted some fantastic Black Friday deals on some of my favorite models.
Leading the pack is the Backbone One 2nd Gen, which has had its price slashed to just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Best Buy. PlayStation gamers shouldn't miss the Backbone One 2nd Gen PlayStation Edition either, which is now just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Best Buy.
If you have the budget, you should absolutely splash out for the incredible Razer Kishi Ultra which is only $129.99 (was $149.99) at Best Buy. It's pricey, but it's easily my favorite mobile controller out there with great, comfortable controls.
Read on for further details about each of these offers and even more deals, plus the best prices in the UK right now.
The best Black Friday mobile controller deals today
The Backbone One is probably the product that most would think of when they hear the words "mobile controller". It boasts clicky mechanical buttons, a compact design, and compatibility with loads of games. This is the USB-C model, but you can save on the Lightning version below.
Lightning: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy
UK price: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Argos
PlayStation fans should consider the PlayStation Edition, which is a perfect fit for PS Remote Play. It has a white, PS5-inspired design with the familiar DualSense button markings. As above, this is the USB-C model but the Lightning version for older Apple devices is discounted too.
Lightning: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy
UK price: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Argos
The Razer Kishi Ultra is a seriously high-end mobile gaming experience for those not willing to settle for anything but the best. It has incredible ergonomics, brilliant tactile buttons, and no shortage of software features.
UK price: was £179.99 now £129.99 at Currys
With it's unique folding design and focus on performance, the Asus ROG Tessen is a good option for FPS fans. I think it's a little less comfortable than the Backbone One, but it has better buttons and thumbsticks. Which is the best for you is therefore going to come down to personal preference.
UK price: was £109.99 now £89.99 at Amazon
If you want a Bluetooth alternative to the Backbone One that actually comes in a little cheaper on sale, then the Scuf Nomad is for you. This was actually the model that impressed me the least during my testing, but for this heavily discounted price I think that it's pretty great value.
UK price: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon
I have tested each of this mobile controller models extensively. In fact, all of them except the Asus ROG Tessen are sat next to me while I'm writing this.
The Backbone One 2nd Gen is, I think, the best all-round option for most players. It scored four out of five stars in my review, where I described it as a decent upgrade compared to the "already excellent original Backbone One model".
The Razer Kishi Ultra is then a seriously great high-end alternative. It scored a full five stars, as I thought that it is basically impossible to fault. The high price tag means that it's not something would recommend to more casual mobile gamers, but the die-hards will love it.
Tied with the Backbone One 2nd Gen was the Asus ROG Tessen, which scored four stars too. I was very impressed with its performance, which is elevated by excellent triggers and face buttons, but the slightly uncomfortable, almost angular grips held it back from taking a clear lead in my book.
Finally, the Scuf Nomad got a respectable three and a half stars. I branded it as "good, but not exceptional" at its retail price. It becomes a much better value buy with this current discount, however. At £10 less than the Backbone One 2nd Gen, I think it really gives that controller a run for its money.
If you happen to buy outside the US or UK and want to see some mobile controller deals in your region, you can check out the latest prices on some of these models below.
