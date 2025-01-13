I can't believe it, the PS5 disc drive is back in stock in the UK – but it won't last long

This is not a drill! The PS5 disc drive is back in stock in the UK. If you've been waiting for a chance to pick up this must-have PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro accessory, then now is the time to strike.

Cutting right to the chase, the PS5 disc drive is available right now for £99.99 at PS Direct. This isn't any kind of discount or price cut per se, but stock of this accessory has been so hard to find as of late that the chance to buy it at retail price is well worth shouting about.

Read on for the latest stock update and everything that you need to know about the PS5 disc drive.

Today's latest PS5 disc drive stock

The PS5 Disc Drive is easily the most sought-after PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro accessory as it adds so much functionality to your console. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition does not include a disc drive out of the box, meaning this is your only way to play physical games on that system. The same is true of the PS5 Pro, so if you already have an expansive collection of physical releases this is well worth the investment.

It clips onto the side of your console, enabling all of the functionality that you might expect from a disc drive. It can be used to play PS5 and PS4 games, but also watch 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray, regular Blu-Ray discs, or DVDs. Even if you're not that interested in physical gaming, this means that it can be the perfect way to turn your console into a capable media centre.

Unfortunately, the disc drive's utility has made it extremely hard to come by, especially since the PS5 Pro dropped. Stock is infrequent and does not last long, so if you want to make sure that you can get your hands on one I'd recommend that you stop reading this immediately and head over to the store page.

Still here? You can check out the wider stock situation and see other potential retailers to visit below.