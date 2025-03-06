PlayStation Direct now lets you rent, yes rent, a PS5 from £11.99 a month
PS Portal for £6.49 a month, anyone?
- PlayStation Direct is now offering PlayStation hardware rentals in the UK
- You can lease products like the PS5, PS5 Pro, and even PS Portal
- The Service is provided by Raylo
If you're keen to get your hands on some PlayStation hardware in the UK but can't stomach the upfront cost, then PS Direct might just have the service for you.
Sony's official storefront is now offering leases on a wide range of PlayStation hardware, giving you access to products for a monthly fee.
The seriously pricey PS5 Pro, for example, is available to lease for £26.99 a month if you select a 12 month term. Other options include a 24 month lease at £20.99 a month, or a 36 month lease at £18.95 a month. These are fixed term contracts, but there is also a monthly rolling option which costs £35.59 and can be cancelled at any time.
The PS5 Slim is up for grabs starting at £11.99 a month for a 36 month lease. That's a total cost of £431.64, a little below the console's £479.99 asking price. Just bear in mind that you won't own the system at the end of your term and will either have to return it, continue to pay a rental fee, or contact the company to discuss purchasing it outright.
It's not just consoles on offer either. The usually pricey PS Portal could be yours from £6.49 a month, while the expensive DualSense Edge starts at £7.49 a month. While I personally wouldn't want to rent a fully-fledged console, these premium accessories are much more tempting. I can imagine leasing the PS Portal for a few months to try it out before making a full purchase.
One last thing to note is that these rentals are provided by third-party tech rental service Raylo and will require a soft credit check for a successful application.
