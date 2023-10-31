Grim Fandango’s soundtrack vinyl has been resurrected for the game’s 25th anniversary

The jazzy soundtrack of the cult classic adventure game Grim Fandango has received a new vinyl release just in time for the game’s 25th anniversary.

Announced by video game merchandise company iam8bit, who also manufacture a range of gaming goodies like posters and limited edition physical copies of popular games, the vinyl soundtrack is available now via their website for $42.99.

Containing two black LP records that were first released five years ago in celebration of the game’s 20th anniversary, this rerun is the perfect chance for fans to get their hands on a vinyl soundtrack if they missed out the first time around.

For those not in the know, Grim Fandango is a classic point-and-click adventure game first released back in 1998. You play as protagonist Manny Calavera, a charismatic skeleton working as a “travel agent” (or Grim Reaper) that has to help souls navigate between the land of the living and the underworld.

Developed by LucasArts, Grim Fandango sold poorly at the time of its release but has since come to be considered one of the very best PC games, especially if you’re a fan of classic adventure titles. The game has helped cement the now-defunct studio’s legendary status thanks in no small part to its superb environmental design, jazzy music, and brilliant dry humor.

It received a PlayStation 4 remaster in 2015, which subsequently made its way to Nintendo Switch and Xbox. In addition to polishing up the visuals, this remastered version included a new orchestrated score, which replaced the original digitally-made soundtrack.

This is the version of the score included on the vinyl soundtrack, allowing players the opportunity to fully appreciate the remastered music in all of its glory. In addition to the LP records, you also net yourself a nifty paper sleeve with album art by artist Holly Rothrock.

