PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2024 airs this week, here's how to watch it

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted airs on December 5

The showcase will feature new trailers and announcements

This year's event will be hosted by Frankie Ward and narrated by Baldur's Gate 3's Amelia Tyler

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted is scheduled to air later this week where it will reveal the most anticipated PC games of 2025, as well as showcase new trailers and announcements.

If you're hoping to tune in to the broadcast, here's everything you need to know, including when and where to watch, and watch to expect.

Start Time

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted is set to air on Thursday, 5 December, at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT / 9pm CEST.

We're unsure how long the showcase will be at this time, but it's expected to at least last longer than one hour.

Where To Watch

You'll be able to watch the PC Gaming Show live on PC Gamer's official Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as on Ginx, Steam and China's Bilibili platform.

A number of Twitch streamers will also be live streaming the showcase, too, including Esfand , MissMikkaa , CohhCarnage , DieHardDiva , Elajjaz , GRONKH , XopO , and SodaPoppin , so fans will be able to watch along.

What To Expect

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted will be presented by returning regular host Frankie Ward and narrated by Baldur's Gate 3's Amelia Tyler.

The broadcast will count down the 25 most-anticipated games in development for PC, chosen from a shortlist of 100 games , but viewers can also expect deep dives, exclusive trailers, and new game reveals during the live stream.

To name a few highlights, Avowed's game director, Carrie Patel, will answer quick-fire questions on the upcoming first-person role-playing game (RPG). A brand new trailer from The Game Breakers will be shared for its game Cairn, and a new for Killing Floor 3 will also make its debut.

Nightdive Studios will also unveil a new trailer for its restoration of the 2002 third-person survival horror game The Thing: Remastered, and ex-Kindred Aerospace CEO Martin Tweed will share an announcement about Revenge of the Savage Planet.