Turtle Beach is releasing an open back gaming headset, plus new additions to the Stealth line

Gaming accessory manufacturer Turtle Beach has revealed a range of upcoming wireless gaming headsets, including the open back Atlas Air, a redesigned Stealth 600, and a more affordable Stealth 500. Pre-orders for each of these products are available now via the Turtle Beach website, with all three models set to release on May 19 this year.

As the name would suggest, the Atlas Air is a wireless gaming headset that Turtle Beach claims is designed to be lightweight and comfortable. Despite being geared specifically for gaming, the Atlas Air is an open-back headset, a characteristic that is much more commonly found on high-end music listening headphones. An open-back design often creates a more immersive and natural soundstage, but comes at the cost of a lower background noise reduction.

The Atlas Air will be compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile. While this is a wireless model, it’s worth noting that it is only compatible with those Xbox systems through a wired 3.5mm connection. Those playing on PC will also benefit from an exclusive high-fidelity audio mode, enabling higher-quality 24-bit audio at a 96kHz sampling rate, so it’s clear that platform is the focus. The headset is set to cost $179.99 / £159.99, with cosmetic ‘mod packs’ containing new headband straps and ear cushions available for $24.99 / £29.99.

The redesigned Stealth 600, also referred to as the Stealth 600 Gen 3, is the third iteration of the Stealth 600 headset. It offers an improved sound, an impressive 80-hour battery life, and AI-driven microphone noise reduction. There are distinct PC, Xbox, and PlayStation models depending on your choice of platform, each costing $99.99 / £99.99.

The most affordable new arrival is the Stealth 500, a $79.99 / £79.99 wireless gaming headset with a 40-hour battery life. Like the Stealth 600, the Stealth 500 comes in three distinct configurations: PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

