This great value Xbox controller has hit a new lowest-ever price and it's full of premium features

The Xbox version of the brilliant 8BitDo Ultimate controller has fallen to a new lowest-ever price, giving you the opportunity to pick up a high-quality gamepad practically bursting with premium features for less.

The 8BitDo Ultimate for Xbox is on sale for just $62.41 (was $69.99) at Amazon right now. That’s a $7.58 saving on the slick white version of the controller, which would be the perfect match for a Robot White Xbox Series S. If you would rather pick up the black edition, it’s also on sale for a new lowest-ever price of just $64.91 (was $69.99) at Amazon.

This controller is fully compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. It’s also officially licensed, so you can be sure that it will work with your system right out of the box.

Lowest-ever prices on the 8BitDo Ultimate for Xbox

8BitDo Ultimate for Xbox (White): was $69.99 now $62.41 at Amazon

The 8BitDo Ultimate for Xbox boasts a huge number of premium features, such as Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers and an included charging dock. It's perfect if you're looking for a new gamepad and is now on sale for a new lowest-ever price in both in White and Black colorways. Black: Amazon - $64.91

Manufacturer 8BitDo is well-known for its high-quality accessories. This officially licensed Xbox controller features Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers, which are more durable than alternatives and help prevent drift, tactile buttons, two remappable extra inputs, and impulse triggers. It's fully compatible with the 8BitDo Ultimate Software too, which allows you to customize your settings and save multiple profiles.

There is one caveat here, though, and that's the fact that this controller only works wirelessly with PC and mobile. A lengthy USB-C cable is included in the box, allowing you to play on Xbox.

Don't worry if you're outside of the US. You can view a range of deals on 8BitDo controllers in your region below.