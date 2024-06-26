Our favorite Nintendo Switch accessory has dropped back to its lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day

It's time again for another eye-catching discount on our favorite Nintendo Switch accessory: the Nitro Deck. There are great deals to be had across the US and the UK this time, meaning you won't be left out no matter your side of the pond.
US buyers can pick up all editions of the standard Nitro Deck for $44.99 each (was $49.99); that's the Black, White, Retro Blue, Retro Pink, and PAL Grey models all 5 bucks off.
Nitro Deck deals are also particularly strong in the UK. Here, you can pick up the standard edition units for £44.99 (was £59.99). Additionally, the limited edition Crystal Collection units are down to £64.99 for the translucent models (was £89.99) and £59.99 for the Retro Mint and Purple editions (was £89.99). In both cases, this is a record-low price for the UK.
Today's best Nitro Deck deals in the US
Nitro Deck Standard Edition (Black): was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
The most basic version of the Nitro Deck you can buy is still a winner, featuring class-leading Hall effect sticks, sturdy build quality and the addition of four remappable rear buttons for in-depth layout customization.
More color options:
White: was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Retro Blue: was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Retro Pink: was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
PAL Grey: was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
UK price: Amazon - £44.99
Today's best Nitro Deck deals in the UK
Nitro Deck Standard Edition (Black): was £59.99 now £44.99 at Amazon
The standard Nitro Deck is also down to a record-low price in the UK. If you're not fussed about the fancier color variants, then the standard selection is well worth a browse.
More color options:
White: was £59.99 now £42.49 at Amazon
Retro Blue: was £59.99 now £44.99 at Amazon
Retro Pink: was £59.99 now £47.99 at Amazon
PAL Grey: was £59.99 now £44.99 at Amazon
UK price: Amazon - £44.99
Nitro Deck Limited Edition Crystal Collection (Atomic Red): was £89.99 now £64.99 at Amazon
At this record-low price, a Crystal Collection Nitro Deck is well worth looking into. Bearing a gorgeous translucent shell, this limited edition version of the peripheral also comes with a sturdy carry case and a set of swappable thumbstick caps.
More color options:
Crystal Pink: was £89.99 now £64.99 at Amazon
Emerald Green: was £89.99 now £64.99 at Amazon
Orange Zest: was £89.99 now £64.99 at Amazon
Retro Mint: was £89.99 now £59.99 at Amazon
Retro Purple: was £89.99 now £59.99 at Amazon
The Nitro Deck tops our list of the best Nintendo Switch accessories for a reason; with fantastic build quality, robust customization options, and drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks, it's genuinely a portable player's best friend. Add in the fact that there are tons of special editions and color options, and the Nitro Deck can be as stylish as it is transformative.
If you're looking for more information, feel free to read our full five-star Nitro Deck review, where we praise the Nintendo Switch controller for the reasons noted above and break down exactly why it's worth your time and hard-earned cash.
If you live beyond the US and the UK, check the list below for all the best rates on the Nitro Deck in your region.
