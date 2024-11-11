Forget Black Friday, this 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card is a massive $160 off again

If you want to sort out your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S storage situation before the Black Friday Xbox deals truly begin, then this discount is worth paying attention to.

The 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card is currently on sale for just $199.99 (was $359.99) at Amazon. That's a $160 discount compared to the list price and one of the best discounts that we've seen on this particular model yet.

In fact, it's just $9.99 above the lowest-ever price of $190 which we very briefly saw towards the end of the last month.

Today's best Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal

2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card: was $359.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

A $160 discount on the list price is nothing to sniff at, especially for this premium 2TB model. If you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and want a truly massive storage boost at a heavily discounted price in advance of Black Friday, then look no further than this. Best Buy is also matching the discount, as you can see below. Price check: Best Buy - $199.99 | Walmart - $249.99

The Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card is one of the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories right now. If you have a particularly large library or enjoy trying lots of different titles via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then it's an almost essential purchase.

Our Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card review branded it "a must-have for Game Pass-loving Xbox Series X or Series S gamers". We were also extremely impressed with its simple installation process, which takes just a few seconds and can be done by almost anyone.

The generous 2TB of storage should be enough for even the most dedicated gamer. To put that figure in a bit of context, a full installation of Forza Motorsport comes in at roughly 140GB on Xbox Series X and 100GB on Xbox Series S. This 2TB card would be able to hold 14 whole Xbox Series X installations, or about 20 Xbox Series S ones.

This accessory is a particularly good buy if you own that original 512GB Xbox Series S model, as that storage limitation can be quite frustrating at times.

If you're outside of the US, you can browse some deals in your region below.