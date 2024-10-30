Fortnite Remix live event release date - here's what we know about the next Fortnite live event

A Fortnite Remix live event will lead into the next season, which is going to be a throwback to Chapter 2. This live event has been revealed as Fortnite Remix: The Prelude, and it'll give players the chance to come together to witness what's set to be a musical-themed blockbuster showing.

Now that we know that the next Season of Fortnite is another throwback in the vein of Fortnite OG, we can start looking ahead to the next month of action. Epic Games has been keeping fairly quiet on the full details regarding Fortnite Remix, however, we do know that things will start to ramp up on Friday (November 1).

Here's everything we know about the next Fortnite live event so far, including all of the confirmed details on Fortnite Remix: The Prelude. We'll break down the release date in your time zone, and update with new info as it drops.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Remix: The Prelude goes live on November 1 at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT / 10:30PM GMT. You'll be able to load into the game at this point, though we don't yet know exactly what we'll be doing. Stay tuned for updates!

Fortnite Remix: The Prelude live event - what to expect

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games hasn't revealed any details on Fortnite Remix: The Prelude just yet, other than the time it'll be going live. A Tweet from the Fortnite account does provide a slight clue, however, telling players that they will want to have their "volume up".

The countdown begins! Join us for Remix: The Prelude in-game on November 1. When the timer hits zero, be there with the volume UP. pic.twitter.com/nah5aXPedzOctober 29, 2024

Given the Remix theming of Fortnite Chapter 2, it's likely that the upcoming live event will feature a musical element front and center. This could mean a performance of a remixed Chapter 2 track, a collaborative Fortnite Festival gameplay style, or something else entirely. We'll have to wait and see.

