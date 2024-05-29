Fortnite Magneto skin release date and what's included

What's new in Fortnite? (Image credit: Epic Games) Epic Games has now released Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, with plenty to keep players busy. There are new map locations to visit, mythic cars to steal, and new bosses to take down and loot. Vehicular mayhem is the meta currently, so make sure to stay in your cars if you want to win.

A Fortnite Magneto skin is heading into the game very soon. With the new season having arrived recently, players around the world have been busy upgrading cars, tracking down new bosses, and working away at the various jump-start Quests that are currently live.

There's a lot of new stuff to check out in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, plenty to keep you busy over the next few months until the next season of Fortnite, that is. Tie-ins are already coming in thick and fast, including a Fallout-themed set of items and outfits. After that, it's time for Wastelander Magneto to join the battle.

Here's when the Fortnite Magneto skin is scheduled to arrive, as well as some details on how it'll be unlocked when it does. For a more classic experience, check out what we know about Fortnite OG coming back.

Fortnite's Magneto skin will release on July 2, 2024. This can be seen in the in-game calendar that's on the main menu screen before loading into a game. It's worth noting that timelines have shifted slightly in the past, so stay tuned for the finer details.

The best place to keep up on specific updates closer to the launch of the new season is the Fortnite Status Twitter account. We'll be sure to keep this page up to date as well.

How to unlock Magneto in Fortnite

While we don't have full details on how Magneto will be unlocked in Fortnite, it's very likely that he'll follow the same pattern as last season's bonus skins. This means that on July 2, 2024, a set of quests will be added to your quest log. Completing these quests will progress you through Magneto's reward page. There are 10 rewards in total, with the Wastelander Magneto skin being reward number five. In the past, reward number 10 has been a variant of the outfit, but we'll have to wait and see this time around.

Epic usually details the rewards associated with bonus skins like Magneto closer to their launch date. On release, the Magneto skin will have five rewards to earn, with five more being added a week after. This is how bonus skins have worked for quite a while, so hopefully Magneto follows suit. If anything changes, we'll be sure to update this page.

By the looks of things, and judging by what's been shown in this season's trailers so far, Magneto will arrive alongside a new Mythic item. In the trailer above, you can see him using it to throw metal at enemies. Mark your calendars for July 2, for more Magneto-themed tie-ins in Fortnite.