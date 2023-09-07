E3 will not return to Los Angeles in 2024

The ESA has parted ways with the event organizer company ReedPop, confirming that it will not be holding E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center next year.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, both companies have announced that they are no longer partnered, with the ESA confirming it will not be holding the show at the gaming convention's traditional home in 2024, or be working with ReedPop on any future E3 events.

"We appreciate ReedPop’s partnership over the past 14 months and support their ongoing efforts to bring industry and fans together through their various events," said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis in a statement.

"While the reach of E3 remains unmatched in our industry, we are continuing to explore how we can evolve it to best serve the video game industry and are evaluating every aspect of the event, from format to location. We are committed to our role as a convenor for the industry and look forward to sharing news about E3 in the coming months."

ReedPop signed a multi-year deal on E3 in 2023, with the show expected to make a return for its first in-person show in four years, but after a failed relaunch and the 2023 showcase canceled, the move to part ways from the ESA was reportedly a "mutual decision."

"We have enjoyed our time working with the ESA and appreciate their commitment to the games industry as a whole," said Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop's games events boss. "While we will not be involved with the future of E3 we look forward to seeing its evolution and where the ESA takes it."

Although the ESA has confirmed it won't be putting on next year's show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, it's unclear at this time whether this means E3 is completely canceled or it will be moved elsewhere.

If you're having trouble keeping track of every new release, check out our list of every upcoming game of 2023 for console and PC.