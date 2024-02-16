Diablo IV is the first Activision Blizzard game to come to Xbox Game Pass, and you can play it next month

Diablo IV will be coming to Xbox Game Pass next month, marking the first Activision Blizzard game to launch on the service post-acquisition.

The title will become available on March 28, 2024, so if you've been waiting to make the most of your Xbox Game Pass subscription, you don't have long to wait before you can jump into the dungeon-crawling MMO. Plus, this isn't the only Activision Blizzard game we can expect to see on the service, it's just the very beginning of what is to come.

Prior to the announcement of Diablo IV coming to Xbox Game Pass, there was a lot of speculation surrounding which titles would land on the subscription service, with multiple players believing that Call of Duty titles would be the first due to their popularity.

This, of course, was helped by Phil Spencer stating in October 2023 that fans would have to wait until 2024 before games like Call of Duty landed on the service. But, it seems Diablo has taken pole position for now. We have no further details about which games we can expect to come next, but there are quite a few corkers that could follow.

We've known since the acquisition that Activision Blizzard games won't be released onto Game Pass from day one, but Diablo IV marks the start of what could be an incredible selection of titles to make your way through. Hopefully, once the ice is broken and Diablo IV has landed, we start to receive a little more information on which games we can expect to see next.

