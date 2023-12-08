You can preorder Helldivers 2 right now ahead of its early 2024 release date

We've got yet another fantastic trailer for the upcoming third-person co-op shooter Helldivers 2.

Showcased at The Game Awards 2023, the newest trailer for Helldivers 2 gives us a better look at some of the in-game fights that players will soon be able to enjoy. It's also scheduled to be released on February 8, 2024, for PS5 and PC; players can pre-order it now.

Set to reignite the series almost eight years after the first series installment, Helldivers 2 will hopefully live up to the hype. If you're a fan of third-person shooters or intergalactic settings, then this upcoming game should be right up your alley.

Set in a galaxy where alien invaders are slowly but steadily invading your home world, you and many others are enlisted to defend your home. With a powerful arsenal at your disposal, Helldivers 2 offers the opportunity to customize your weaponry to your playstyle, so you’re free to play around and find a style that suits you.

The sequel will also change the original title's approach to co-op battles. Instead of the classic top-down view, players can now enjoy a third-person viewpoint. This means you'll be closer to the action than ever before. Helldivers 2 will also heavily focus on cooperation, which means you and your fellow teammates will have to communicate efficiently during missions to defeat the oncoming hordes of enemies.

However, you may not want to stay too close to your allies as friendly fire will always be on, so your friends may well be your downfall while fighting the enemy in the heat of battle.

With tons of ferocious and bloody battles showcased as the words freedom flash on the screen time and time again, it looks like Helldivers 2 will be an intense blood bath.

