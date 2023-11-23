You can finally press ‘Ready Up’ again in Fortnite after days of the button being missing

Fortnite players rejoice - you no longer need to return to the lobby after every single match, or accidentally press the ‘report player’ button when trying to play again. After days of the button being missing, you can finally press ‘Ready Up’ again immediately after a game finishes.

It’s felt like a long time since the button disappeared - on November 16, the official Fortnite Status account on Twitter announced : “Please note: We've temporarily disabled Split Screen functionality and the 'Ready Up' and 'Keep Playing Together' buttons due to an issue. We're investigating a fix for this now and will provide an update when these features have been re-enabled.”

While the split screen issue was resolved on Tuesday (November 21), it wasn’t until last night (November 22) that the ‘Ready Up’ and ‘Keep Playing Together’ buttons finally returned . No further explanation was provided as to what issue was keeping them from being re-enabled, but whatever the reason, longer Fortnite sessions should now feel much less disjointed; and you’ll no longer have to worry about your squadmates forgetting to set themselves as ready in the lobby every game, either.

We heard you like buttons. The 'Ready Up' and 'Keep Playing Together' buttons are visible again!Now, where we droppin? pic.twitter.com/pnIq7MpZacNovember 22, 2023 See more

In other Fortnite news, earlier this week Epic Games officially announced The Big Bang - the next live event to unfold in the battle royale. While few details about it have been announced, it was teased that it will mark “a new beginning for Fortnite, ” and it was later confirmed that it’ll feature an in-game appearance from American rapper Eminem.

Up to four players will be able to experience The Big Bang together when it starts on December 2 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT / 6am AEDT. Epic has said that it’ll be “unforgettable” and that the event will be “evolving all things as you know them,” so make of that what you will.