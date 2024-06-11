Yes, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is still getting a remake - but it's a couple of years out

Some bittersweet news for long-time Prince of Persia fans as the long-awaited remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, is confirmed to still be in development. However, it will be a couple of years before we're able to play it.

During the Ubisoft Forward presentation at Summer Game Fest 2024, Ubisoft Montpellier brand director Gwenn Berhault made several Prince of Persia-related announcements to celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary and finished things up with a brief teaser for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

And by brief, we really mean it. The short, 30-second teaser shows a candle un-melting itself, while night transitions to day in the background, eloquently demonstrating the game's central time rewind mechanic.

The teaser ends by announcing that the remake is now scheduled to launch sometime in 2026, but nothing concrete was given beyond that. Platforms haven't been announced, either, though it's easy to imagine the game launching on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and potentially the next Nintendo console.

Unfortunately, no new gameplay was attached to the teaser, suggesting the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is still quite early on in development. While the remake was initially announced in 2020 and slated for a 2021 release, extremely poor reception led to Ubisoft postponing the project. It seems that sometime between then and now, development on the remake could have potentially been restarted entirely.

Thankfully, there's still plenty for Prince of Persia heads to enjoy in the run-up to 2026, thanks to Ubisoft's renewed interest in building the franchise. The extremely well-received metroidvania Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, has received a batch of new free content and there'll be story-focused DLC in September of this year.

Meanwhile, The Rogue Prince of Persia recently launched on Steam in early access. The Evil Empire-developed roguelite game has received its first major content update, known as 'The Temple of Fire.' It introduces new biomes, enemies and avenues of progression.

