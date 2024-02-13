What the Golf?, 'the silly physics-based golf parody,' is coming to PlayStation

Physics-based golf game What the Golf? will soon be available to enjoy on PlayStation 5, so even more players will be able to get confused and frustrated at the absurdity of playing golf in strange locations.

What the Golf? launches on PS5 and PS4 on March 14, 2024, and it can be wishlisted on the PlayStation Store right now. While the price has not been confirmed yet, it shouldn't be anything too outlandish, as it's currently priced at $19.99 / £15.49 / AUS$28.95 on Steam.

“The PS5 version features fully optimized DualSense support in case you have wondered what it feels like to golf a house, a car, or a planet,” developer Triband said in a press release. “It also brings over 300 levels, including plenty of previously released updates like the Among-Us inspired Among Golf! More updates are on the way, too!”

What the Golf? sees players attempt to traverse increasingly weird locations featuring very creative spins on the game of golf. However, while "it has ‘golf’ in the title, that’s about where the similarity to golf ends," according to the official Steam page.

Instead, What the Golf? is more of a comedic puzzle game. "Okay, so there’s a bit of what you might recognize as golf in there but loads more of what definitely isn’t! Confused? Excellent," the Steam page continues. There are also options to build your own unforgiving golf course, which you can then share with the world thanks to the level editor.

However, if you don't want to wait for the PlayStation launch and have access to other platforms, then you can already play What the Golf? on PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS via Apple Arcade (its original platform).

