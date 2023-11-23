Warzone's silliest glitch is back in Modern Warfare 3 as Call of Duty devs pursue fix

One of the silliest Warzone glitches is back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, much to the amusement and frustration of the game's player base.

The infamous 'snake glitch' allows players to sprint while crawling on their bellies, leading to bizarre scenes where soldiers zoom around the map while lying on their front (via GamesRadar+).

The 'snake glitch' terrorized Warzone players back in 2022. However, it looks as though the bug is back with a vengeance in Modern Warfare 3.

Fortunately, the glitch has already appeared on the developer's radar. The official Call of Duty Updates Twitter page has confirmed that: "We're investigating an exploit that allows players to sprint while appearing in the prone animation." There's even a link to a Trello board allowing players to keep track of progress as the hunt for the source of the bug continues.

We're investigating an exploit that allows players to sprint while appearing in the prone animation.

Despite being a source of annoyance for players in search of a fair fight, clips of the glitch have already emerged, making for some hilarious watching. Videos across social media show soldiers zipping about on their bellies, seemingly immune to such pedestrian forces as friction or gravity.

New glitch allows MW3 players to be SNAKES.

It also seems like the bug is only exploitable by players using a mouse and keyboard. This means that console players can avoid the glitch by disabling cross-platform play. Unfortunately, it looks as though PC players are stuck with the issue for now.

It's been a rocky period for Modern Warfare 3. The latest installment of the world-famous FPS series launched to mixed reviews. Our own Jake Tucker, TRG's editor-in-chief, said that even "a fun Zombies mode and the return of fan-favorite maps [...] can't save Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 from its awful campaign and a multiplayer that feels like a step back."

Hopefully the upcoming Season One update on December 6 will spell a reversal of fortune for the game. It's clear that Modern Warfare 3 could use a little love.

