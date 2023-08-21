Tomb Raider website updates to suggest new game reveal

The official Tomb Raider website has been updated to suggest a new game announcement could be made soon.

As reported by GamesRadar+, the homepage of the official Tomb Raider website was recently updated to feature the title, "Become a Tomb Raider!" along with an interesting caption that suggests that Crystal Dynamics may be making some sort of reveal related to the series.

"Are you ready to become a Tomb Raider? Sign-up to be the first to hear breaking news regarding the Tomb Raider franchise — including rewards, exclusives, merch, releases, and more!" the website reads.

The part that states "breaking news regarding the Tomb Raider franchise" implies fans could be hearing some sort of announcement, perhaps even a new game.

Prediction: I think the new Tomb Raider game will be revealed soon (possibly at Gamescom).- Call of Duty is randomly getting a Lara Croft skin soon- The official Tomb Raider website was just updated 2 days ago 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7bwdkF9SrvAugust 20, 2023 See more

Twitter user Okami Games - who shares news and discusses upcoming games - shared that their prediction is a new Tomb Raider game will be revealed soon, "possibly at Gamescom", and that the Call of Duty series is "randomly getting a Lara Croft skin soon."

None of these claims have been verified at the time, but with Gamescom 2023 set to start tomorrow, Tomb Raider fans may receive an official announcement soon.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - which followed 2013's Tomb Raider reboot and its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider - was released in 2018 and saw the conclusion of the trilogy. It's been five years, so perhaps it's time to bring back the action-adventure series.

Last year, Amazon Games announced that it will be working alongside Crystal Dynamics on the next Tomb Raider title, which will supposedly be the "most expansive" in the series - so there is confirmation of a new game, it's just a matter of when it will be revealed.

