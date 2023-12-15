These PS5 monitor deals are the ones I'd consider right now and they come just in time for Christmas

I am at the beginning of changing my work and gaming PC setup with the intention of getting a quality 4K monitor for PlayStation 5 as my main screen (I do a lot of gaming and hardware testing for both console and PC). I'm not quite ready to get the wallet out yet, but boy if I were, these three PS5 monitor deals would be right up my street.

Cutting to it, a really tempting proposition right now - and for anyone like me who has grown a fondness for curved monitors in recent years - is the 4K MSI G321CU. The gentle curve will pull you into your games - or focus your eyes for work - and the 4K resolution is crisp and sharp. It's currently discounted heavily down to $439.99 at Amazon (was $529.99).

At the other end of the spectrum, the official Sony Inzone M3 is probably the best purpose-built 1080p PS5 monitor, and it is available for a record low price today, matching its Black Friday price, of just $398 at Amazon (was $529.99). This is perfect for PS5 players who prefer faster frame rates and speedy games. The UK price is an unbelievable £299 right now too which takes more than a third off the price tag (was £464.79).

Rounding off our quickfire recommendations, and sitting somewhere in the middle, but offering some serious bang for buck value, we've got the Gigabyte M27Q. This 1440p monitor is perfect for those looking to get something gaming-focused and great value for a PS5 monitor given it's now coming in at just $259.99 at Amazon (was $299.99).

With the holidays just around the corner and some prime gaming time to be had, what could be better than enhancing your PS5 experience further with a screen upgrade?

Today's best PS5 monitor deals

Sony Inzone M3: was $529.99 now $378 at Amazon Key features: 27-inch, 1080p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, IPS panel, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, HDR 4000 But it if: You want arguably the best 1080p PS5 monitor going because you prefer speedy, fast gaming but also want something feature-filled that can serve both PS5 and PC beautifully. Don't buy it if: You're after picture quality in that UHD 4K resolution, and don't care too much for the fastest frame rates. Price check: Walmart - $398 | Best Buy - $399.99 UK price: Amazon - £299



Gigabyte M27Q: was $299.99 now $259.99 at Amazon Key features: 27-inch, 1440p resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, IPS panel, HDMI 2.0 connectivity, HDR 400 Buy it if: You're blending your PS5 with a PC setup and want a sweet spot monitor to serve both perfectly - while maximizing your value for money. Don't buy it if: You're all about 4K resolution for quality or 1080p fast refresh for speeds (it's worth noting that only a few PS5 games support 1440p natively). Price check: Best Buy - $269.99 | Newegg - $259.99



Remember, these would be just as good if they were deployed as monitors for Xbox Series X, but to keep your options open for either platform here are a bunch of the lowest and latest prices on some top console monitors.

