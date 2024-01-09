Tekken 8's latest trailer has actor Brian Cox answer why 'these fathers and sons keep throwing each other off cliffs'

Tekken 8 ’s release date is fast approaching. As well as the fast-paced brutal PvP fighting action, players can look forward to an all-new campaign, which will be a continuation of the Mishima bloodline saga that series veterans know and love.

However, if you’re new to the series or have just forgotten some of the story details, fear not. Bandai Namco has now released a lengthy trailer summarizing the story so far, so that you can be all caught up and ready to enjoy all the events of Tekken 8. And, for some reason, the entire trailer is narrated by Scottish actor Brian Cox.

In the trailer, Cox (who’s well known for his role as Logan Roy in the HBO series Succession), answers a whole host of questions that you might have been pondering. These include “what the hell is a Devil Gene, and why do these fathers and sons keep throwing each other off cliffs?” For all the juicy answers, you can take a look below:

TRG’s evergreen writer, Kara Phillips, was able to play through the first four chapters of Tekken 8’s story during a hands-on preview . She wrote: “Boasting seamless transitions between cutscenes and combat, Tekken 8 quickly got its hooks into me despite how little time I had with the story itself. Within the preview, we only got to experience the first four chapters, which soon fly by once you’re stuck in and jumping between brawls.”

The highly anticipated fighting game is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X |S on January 26, and no sooner. Last week, posters photographed in a store which showed a January 21 release date for the PS5 version of the game surfaced online, but Bandai Namco stated to TRG that “it appears there has been a misprint.”