No, Tekken 8 isn’t releasing early, Bandai Namco confirms

Tekken 8 ’s release is right around the corner, but for a brief time today, some fans were left wondering if it could be arriving sooner than we expected. However, Bandai Namco has already shut these rumors down.

In case you were unaware, Tekken 8 is slated to release on PC, PlayStation 5 , and Xbox Series X |S on January 26. However, on Twitter / X today (January 2), user @BuffGigas shared images of posters in a store which claimed that the fighting game would arrive on PS5 on January 21, five days sooner than was originally announced.

21 Jan….🤔, are they release early for PS5?https://t.co/3VKJw0vCZK pic.twitter.com/dq6F5kfExuJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Just to confuse matters further, at the time of writing, if you look at the product pages for Tekken 8 on the Steam, PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts, it appears that the game is set to release on January 25, instead.

In a comment sent to TRG, Bandai Namco confirmed that Tekken 8 is still scheduled to release on all platforms on January 26. We were told that the January 25 date showing on Steam is likely a result of time zone differences, and as for the physical posters, “it appears there has been a misprint.” While this might be slightly disappointing news for some, this is no different than what we were originally told, so we shouldn’t be too surprised that the real release date remains the same.

It sounds like Tekken fans have plenty to be excited about when the game launches, anyway. In her hands-on preview , TRG’s evergreen writer, Kara Phillips, wrote: “Regardless of your background with the series, whether you’re stepping into the ring for the first time, or returning having spent years training, Tekken 8 promises to deliver an unmatched, immersive fighting game experience that I think will have players engrossed for years to come.”