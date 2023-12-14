Tekken 8 gets official story trailer showcasing the next chapter in the Mishima bloodline saga

The official story trailer for Bandai Namco’s upcoming fighting game, Tekken 8 , has landed, and it’s revealed even more stunning cinematics from The Dark Awakens story mode.

Tekken 8 is set to land on PC, Xbox Series X |S and PlayStation 5 on January 26, 2024. As well as the fast-paced, adrenaline-inducing PvP fighting action that fans of the series know and love, players can also look forward to experiencing the next installment in “the tragic saga of the Mishima bloodline.” The Tekken 8 website teases : “The ongoing clash between Jin Kazama, determined to defy his destiny, and his father, Kazuya Mishima, who opposes him, progressively transforms into a major conflict involving the entire world.”

In the trailer , we see Jin Kazama speaking to his mother, who encourages him to use his power to save both himself and his father. However, another cinematic shows Jin struggling to use his Devil powers, so we’ll have to see how that plays out in the story. You can check out the trailer below.

Today, a free demo for Tekken 8 was released on PS5, allowing players to check out the first chapter of the story mode, as well as the introduction to Arcade Quest (which basically functions as a handy tutorial), and a local versus mode to test your mettle against others. The demo will be available from December 21 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, too, allowing more people to get in on the action.

In her preview of Tekken 8 , TRG’s evergreen writer, Kara Phillips, praised the “hyper-realistic graphics,” as well as the “combat you can almost feel through the screen each time you land a hit.” She wrote: “From what I’ve witnessed in a hands-on preview, I can confidently say it makes for an unforgettable experience. Without straying too far from the classic 3D fighter formula Tekken is famous for, T8 still manages to carve its own identity through new mechanics, characters, and game modes.”