A Tekken 8 demo is hitting PS5 tomorrow, but Xbox and PC players will have to wait

It's been announced that Tekken 8 is getting a demo, which will become available on PS5 on December 14, but Xbox Series X and PC players will have to wait until December 21 before they get stuck in.

The demo offers the first chapter of the game's story mode, The Dark Awakens, and the introduction to Arcade Quest - an additional storyline that essentially serves as Tekken 8's tutorial. Within this mode, you will work alongside the charismatic character Max and learn the core mechanics that go into Tekken while exploring the vibrant, arcade-inspired setting.

As we stated in our Tekken 8 preview, Arcade Quest offers a fantastic platform for new players to learn how the game works before jumping into online battles, and also assists older players who need a little refresher. So, if you're slightly intimidated by getting into Tekken 8, this is a great opportunity to brush up on your skills.

In addition to these modes, players will be able to utilize a local versus mode too, alongside the newly implemented Super Ghost Battle system. This AI-powered battle mode allows players to fight against ghosts of themselves, which is a fantastic practice tool for spotting any holes you may have in your own approach which you can target and change for the next time you jump online. The more you fight your ghost, the stronger it becomes, making it a harder challenge for you but a more effective training method.

By the sounds of it, this demo plans to offer plenty of opportunity to get stuck in with a few of Tekken 8's modes before its launch on January 26, 2024, and even though Xbox and PC players will have to wait an extra week, it'll be worth it to get a taste of what's to come.

