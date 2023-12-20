Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets delayed by a month on the Epic Games Store

Rocksteady has announced that the Epic Games Store version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed.

"The release for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on the Epic Games Store is now March 5, 2024," wrote Rocksteady in its Discord channel (via Eurogamer).

As of writing, the game's store page on the Epic Games Store has been updated to reflect the new release date.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam versions of the game remain unaffected and are still scheduled to launch on February 2, 2024, with early access set to begin on January 30.

Rocksteady didn't provide a reason behind the Epic Games delay, so it's unclear why the game has been pushed back by a month, but it is offering cancellations and refunds.

"If you pre-ordered the game on this storefront, Epic will be cancelling your pre-order and refunding customers directly," the post explains. "A confirmation email of this cancellation will be sent directly from the Epic Games Store Support Team."

The upcoming supervillain game has received its fair share of setbacks over the past couple of years, most recently in April, when it was delayed from May 26, 2023 to its current February 2 date.

At the time, the development team explained that it was a "tough decision" but it needed the extra time "to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a third-person action game featuring cooperative play and is centered around four members of the DC supervillain team, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot. They're tasked with eliminating brainwashed members of the Justice League, including Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and The Flash.

While you wait, why not check out our list of upcoming games for 2024 on consoles and PC, along with our picks for the best superhero games?