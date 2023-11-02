Spell-slinging FPS Immortals of Aveum to get bumper free content update

Immortals of Aveum will be receiving a free update which is set to drop on November 16. This update, called "The Echocollector", promises new content, gear, and lore as in addition to a New Game+ mode and an ultra-challenging Grand Magnus difficulty.

More details were revealed about the specifics of the upcoming patch in a press release from EA. "'The Echocollector' Content Update is a new endgame objective for players who want more lore and content to play through once they've reached later chapters."

The update will introduce "portals to new, undiscovered areas" where players will contend with "malevolent forces" in a "new boss fight." Succeed, and you'll "unlock new lore for you to experience and gear for you to take on your journeys through the Everwar."

The update will also include a New Game+ mode and a tough new Grand Magnus difficulty level. New Game+ works as you might expect, allowing you to carry over "most spells and abilities" to a new playthrough while also allowing you to upgrade your Epic and Legendary gear to new heights. The new mode also boasts "rebalanced enemy health, damage, and abilities" to keep the campaign challenging for repeat players.

The new difficulty level is fairly straightforward, promising "a whole new level of challenge" to players where "every fight will be a battle for survival." Grand Magnus difficulty will be available in both new playthroughs and New Game+.

Despite ambitious plans for the game's setting and characters, Immortals of Aveum launched back in August to a mixed reception. In our review, we called the game "a near miss" with a "stunning world and unique concept" that wasn't quite enough to "make up for the game's sluggish pace and disjointed combat."

Poor sales of the game also resulted in the laying off of nearly 45% of the staff at Immortals of Aveum developer Ascendant Studios. CEO Bret Robbins called the layoffs a "painfully difficult, but necessary decision."

That said, for those who enjoyed the game, The Echocollector update promises to add fresh ways to enjoy the visually distinctive FPS.



