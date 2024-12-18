Skibidi Toilet is reportedly coming to Fortnite which is a sentence I never thought I would have to write

Yes you read that right, Skibidi Toilet is reportedly coming to Fortnite

The crossover could include a new skin

It is expected to go live later today

Viral internet series Skibidi Toilet is reportedly going to be next in a long line of weird Fortnite crossovers.

That’s judging by a teaser posted to the official Fortnite X / Twitter account. The post contains three emojis, a toilet, a plunger, and a camera - all associated with Skibidi Toilet. There is also a date, “12.18.2024” - or today which suggests that we might not have to wait long to see what this is all about.

Popular Fortnite leakers have also chimed in, including X / Twitter user ‘SpushFNBR’. They claim that a Skibidi Toilet bundle will be added to the game and will be available for 2,200 V-Bucks. It will allegedly include a Plungerman skin, Skibidi Toilet backpack, and Plungerman’s Plunger Pickaxe. The skin and backpack will also be available together for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Pickaxe will reportedly cost 800 V-Bucks on its own.

The leaker also clarified that a Lego-style version of the skin will be included too. They have also since posted an image, purportedly showing the skin ahead of its release. It looks pretty much how you would expect it to if you’re up to date with the latest Skibidi Toilet lore, with a figure dressed in a black suit with a security camera instead of a head.

If you’re not familiar with the source material, Skibidi Toilet is a popular animated series that was first released on YouTube Shorts. It was created using Source Filmmaker, using a handful of models taken from games including Half-Life 2 and Counter-Strike: Source.

The series depicts a post-apocalyptic world controlled by the Skibidi Toilets - evil creatures that look like toilets with human heads in the bowl. The enigmatic Cameramen serve as the protagonists, fighting back against the Skibidi Toilets in increasingly dramatic battles.

It’s quirky and weird, which is probably why it is such a hit with younger teens. Still, Skibidi Toilet appearing in Fortnite in an official capacity is not something that I ever saw coming. We’ll have to wait and see whether the leaks come to fruition later today.

Fortnite is available now as a free-to-play title on platforms such as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and Nintendo Switch.