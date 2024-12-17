Alan Wake 2 now lets you turn off PSSR on PS5 Pro

A new Alan Wake 2 patch has arrived

It adds new options for PS5 Pro players

This includes the ability to disable PSSR

The latest Alan Wake 2 patch has dropped and it introduces some new options for those playing on PS5 Pro.

The patch takes the game up to version 1.200.007 on PlayStation 5, 1.2.7 on PC, or 1.20.7 on Xbox. The official update notes detail the small number of additions that it brings, almost all of which are geared towards PS5 Pro owners.

Firstly, the game now features a new 'Balanced' graphics setting. This requires a compatible 120Hz refresh rate display, so presumably will make use of variable refresh rate (VRR) technology for a smoother overall picture. Developer Remedy describes it as a mode that “combines PS5 Pro Quality mode settings including raytracing with Performance mode resolution” and targets 40fps.

This is definitely good news, as similar modes, like the 40fps Balanced Pro mode in Horizon Forbidden West, are some of our favorite ways to enjoy PS5 Pro games. 40fps is also the threshold at which VRR kicks in, so the experience will feel a lot smoother than you might think if you own a VRR-compatible display.

Elsewhere, the update has “slightly adjusted visual settings” of the Performance mode in order to try and smooth out the framerate. Both Quality and Balanced mode on PS5 Pro have also had their raytracing settings tweaked in order to achieve a cleaner looking image.

Significantly, players now have access to a toggle that allows them to turn PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) on or off. This could be a big deal for those concerned about the visual artifacts sometimes caused by AI upscaling. Whether you’re a PSSR lover or hater, more options for everyone can only be a good thing.

There are also a couple more general bug fixes included in the update. These are described as follows.

[The Lake House] Fixed manuscript collectables that showed the wrong page in Saga’s Mind Place.

[The Lake House] Fixed “Welcome to the Lake House” video collectable missing audio.

Minor fixes and optimizations.