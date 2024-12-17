CD Projekt Red hints at Gwent returning in The Witcher 4 so there goes literally all of my spare time

The Witcher 4 devs talk about Gwent in a recent interview

CDPR strongly hints that the card game will make a return

The game is expected to launch in 2026 at the very earliest

It's not even been a week since The Witcher 4's debut trailer and we're already asking the most pressing of questions: will it have Gwent?

Well, there's potentially great (or terrible, depending on how much you value your free time) news on that front. In an interview with Easy Allies (via PC Gamer), The Witcher 4's executive producer Gosia Mitręga and game director Sebastian Kalemba were asked about the return of the fiendishly addictive card game.

"We really love the game," replies Mitręga, "and we also really carefully, always listen to the community⁠ - which we love, and it's an amazing one." Mitręga adds: "But I don't think anyone will be disappointed."

Kalemba also speaks on the topic, stating that the card game is "a part of the experience, absolutely. We also love Gwent."

While not a rock-solid confirmation that Gwent is definitely coming back in The Witcher 4, it does seem more likely to make a comeback than not based on the developers' responses.

I never quite got around to finishing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but whenever I played I always got sucked into playing hours of Gwent. Blissfully simple to understand yet providing plenty of room for depth and mastery, it was easily the best part of the previous game for me. I think the only other in-universe card game I've had close to this much fun with since is probably Vantage Master from Trails of Cold Steel 3, even if that's not quite as elegantly put together as Gwent is.

Otherwise, we still don't know much else about The Witcher 4 at present, which is understandable for a game that's still early on in development. We do know that Ciri has been recast for this game, with actress Ciara Berkeley voicing the protagonist in place of Jo Wyatt.

