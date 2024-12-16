CD Projekt Red confirms that Ciri has been recast in The Witcher 4

Ciri has been recast in The Witcher 4

This has been confirmed by developer CD Projekt Red

The character will now be played by Ciara Berkeley

You might have already guessed it, but we now have official confirmation that Ciri has been recast in The Witcher 4.

Eagle-eared fans were quick to notice that Ciri sounds very different in the recent The Witcher 4 cinematic trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards 2024 last week. This led many to speculate online that the character has been recast.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

The Witcher IV — Cinematic Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Now we know that this is definitely the case as, in a new statement given to gaming blog The Gamer, developer CD Projekt Red confirmed that Irish actor “Ciara Berkeley was cast as Ciri for The Witcher 4 Cinematic Reveal Trailer.”

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the character was portrayed by Jo Wyatt.

“Ciara is a talented actress who impressed us with her enthusiasm and vocal acting skills,” the statement continues, “and in this trailer we believe she truly brought Ciri to life in a way that is both faithful to the character and exciting for fans of the series.”

Although it’s unclear from that statement, the website claims that a CD Projekt Red representative went on to confirm that Berkeley will be portraying the character in the full game.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ciri will be the protagonist of The Witcher 4. The game has been described by its developer as “an upcoming single-player open-world RPG” that is “the beginning of a new saga, and a follow-up to one of the most acclaimed RPGs of all time”.

We also know that, as a younger and less experienced witcher than previous protagonist Geralt, players will have more freedom to shape her character than before. There is no official release window yet, nor are there any confirmed platforms at this time which might suggest that release is quite a ways off yet.