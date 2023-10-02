Say goodbye, Marvel's Avengers has officially been delisted across all platforms

Marvel's Avengers has officially been delisted across all digital storefronts after launching in 2020.

Back in January, Crystal Dynamics announced that it would be shutting down support for its live-service superhero action game, explaining at the time that it was a decision made "in conjunction with our partners" and, as a result, would no longer be adding new content or features to Marvel's Avengers in the future.

Those wishing to buy the game had until September 30 to grab the game, with the developer even offering the Definitive Edition at an exceedingly low price across all platforms - which included every story expansion, all playable heroes, and a huge collection of alternate character outfits.

Well, the time has finally come. Marvel's Avengers is no longer available to be purchased on either Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox, bringing an end to the game's active service.

This isn't to say the game is unplayable though. Despite being permanently removed and any active development halted, Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that all currently available content will still be available for solo and multiplayer if you already own the game.

This also applies to Limited-Time Events like the Red Room Takeover - which will continue to run on a two-week rotation - as well as Operations and the War for Wakanda Expansion, both of which are still playable.

Update 2.7, which added the Winter Soldier Hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat, were the last pieces of content to be added to the game, while update 2.8 saw the final balance updates added.

The cosmetics Marketplace has also been turned off and Credits can no longer be spent, and have instead been converted into in-game resources to aid players in their ongoing adventures. If you managed to snag the Definitive Edition prior to September 30, you'll have been given access to every in-game skin available free of charge anyway.

We rated the game three out of five stars, saying in our review, "While Marvel's Avengers should be a surefire winner based on the power of its license, it's let down by repetitive missions, a major reliance on gear and some serious frame-rate issues."

