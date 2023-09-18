Marvel's Avengers price drops to just $3.99 ahead of delisting

The price of Marvel's Avengers on all platforms has been dropped before the game gets delisted later this month.

Crystal Dynamics shared a post today reminding players that Marvel's Avengers will be delisted on September 30 and that the game will no longer be purchasable. The company stated that "while the game will no longer be for sale, the game will remain playable for owners largely as it is today."

Before this happens however, the price of the game's Definitive Edition has been slashed by a huge amount on all platforms, and it can be had for next to nothing on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox (with a Gold subscription).

This edition includes every story expansion, all playable heroes, and a huge collection of alternate character outfits, so those of you who have been on the fence about playing the superhero action game should consider grabbing it while you can given what's included for a few beans.

You can take a look at the current prices for Marvel's Avengers below:

$3.99 / £2.99 on Steam

$3.99 / £4.49 on PlayStation Store

$3.99 / £4.49 on Xbox (Gold subscription required)

After September 30, the game will be permanently removed from all digital storefronts, meaning you'll no longer be able to buy it after this date. Crystal Dynamics has also clarified that all currently available content will continue to be available as-is for solo and multiplayer play after September 30 and if you own the game it will remain in your library for download whenever you want.

Additionally, Limited-Time Events like the Red Room Takeover will continue to run on a two-week rotation, along with reoccurring mission chains, events, and rewards, which will continue to refresh as they normally do. All Operations and the War for Wakanda Expansion will also continue to be playable, but customer support will be unavailable.

Marvel's Avengers launched in 2020 but it was January this year when the developer announced that it would be shutting down support for the game, saying at the time, "After two-and-a-half years and introducing twelve of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, we will no longer add new content or features to Marvel's Avengers."

If you're a fan of superheroes and looking for the next thing to play, here's our list of the best superhero games to play in 2023, as well as every upcoming game, which includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2.