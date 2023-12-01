Resident Evil 4 remake's PSVR 2 mode finally launches on December 8

Owners of the PSVR 2 headset will finally have something to play next week, as Resident Evil 4's long-awaited VR Mode update is releasing soon.

Capcom confirmed the December 8 launch date for the Resident Evil 4 remake's VR mode via the official Resident Evil Twitter account. The announcement is accompanied by a launch trailer for the new mode which shows off many of the changes and unique features only available in VR Mode's campaign.

While the VR Mode update will be completely free for owners of Resident Evil 4, players who don't yet have the game will be able to try out the VR Mode via a free demo that's launching on the same day.

Roost to all Agents, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode launches for PSVR2 on December 8th as a free update for PS5 owners of the game! A demo version will also be available to download at the same time! pic.twitter.com/il8y0XTN5aNovember 30, 2023 See more

Impressively, it looks like the main campaign in its entirety has been translated to VR, as the trailer shows off several iconic scenes across the village, castle and island segments. There's the boss fight with El Gigante, the castle's mine cart ride, as well as stalking through the island's Regenerador-infested laboratories. Ashley's playable section is here, too, as is the Merchant's shooting gallery.

The Resident Evil 4 remake's VR Mode will be a welcome sight for many PSVR 2 owners when it arrives on December 8. While the headset itself is superb, big ticket software releases for it have been few and far between, with many of its titles already existing on cheaper Quest headsets.

VR Mode, much like the one added to Resident Evil Village earlier in the year, is exclusive to PSVR 2 headsets. And while that's not going to take much of the sting out of the VR headset's eye-watering $549 / £529 / AU$879 price tag, it does at least give PSVR 2 fans something to look forward to after a relative drought of high-profile releases.

Own a PSVR 2 headset and not sure what to play next? Consider checking out our guide to the best PSVR 2 games for inspiration. We've also got a breakdown of the best PSVR 2 accessories, detailing products that can help improve your VR experience on PS5.