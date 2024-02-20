PowerWash Simulator's upcoming Warhammer 40,000-themed DLC will be available next week

PowerWash Simulator has a new DLC coming up, and this time, it will task players with cleaning up the grimdark universe of Warhammer 40,000.

The upcoming DLC will soon be available for players to check out for themselves as it is set to release next week on February 27, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will also be a paid DLC, so you'll have to dish out $7.99/ £6.50 if you want to take part in all the fun. We first heard of a Warhammer 40,000 DLC for PowerWash Simulator when the roadmap for the latter half of 2023 was announced mid-2023.

The release date trailer was shown off at IGN Fan Fest 2024 and includes various shots of a grimy and gothic war room full of battle-hardened weapons and imperial engines, which are absolutely filthy. "The machine spirits yearn for reawakening," the trailer mentions. "Shaped in the likeness of the Iron Purity, it is an honor to service these triumphant vessels."

Players will also trade in the usual power-washing tools for the Mark 2 Aqua Santica Arquabus. While this instrument may sound pretty menacing, it will work just the same as the standard power washing equipment - albeit with a fancier design.

Warhammer 40,000 is another addition to the ever-expanding roster of strange DLC locations. Previously, players have been able to enjoy a Tomb Raider expansion, which showed the iconic Croft Manor in a new, slightly dirtier light. There have also been Spongebob Squarepants-themed levels as well as Back to the Future maps. All of these additions have been charmingly funny as well as simple and calming, and this upcoming DLC looks no different.

