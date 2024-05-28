PlayStation's Days of Play event will bring PSVR 2 and PS2 games to PS Plus Premium next month

PlayStation's Days of Play event is bringing a whole bunch of PSVR 2 games to PS Plus Premium next month. On top of that, the service will debut a PS2 classics catalog starting with a trio of titles.

The news comes from an official PlayStation Blog post that went live today (May 28), detailing what PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners can expect from the Days of Play event which begins on May 29. The event kicks off with a variety of themed PS Plus avatars that subscribers can download from the official PS Plus web page.

From June 6, PS Plus Premium subscribers will be able to download full versions of five PSVR 2 games at no extra cost. These are Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders, Before Your Eyes, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapters 1 & 2 (crikey, that's a mouthful). Of course, these will only be playable if you own a PSVR 2 headset.

Furthermore, Sony will debut a PS2 classics catalog on June 11, also for PS Plus Premium subscribers. There will only be three games available at launch: Tomb Raider Legend, Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as the first Sly Cooper game. Hopefully, we'll see a greater volume of native PS2 games reach the service from here on out; I'm personally holding out hope for Ridge Racer 5 and Dynasty Warriors 3.

PS Plus Premium is the priciest option in Sony's three-tier subscription service, currently costing $17.99 / £13.49 per month or $159.99 / £119.99 annually. It's a pretty steep price compared to other online subscription services, but these latest additions should go a fair way to adding some much-needed value to PS Plus.

Elsewhere, the Days of Play event will also bring some discounts to PlayStation hardware so stay tuned for deals and price cuts on some top gear.

You might also like...